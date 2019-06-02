Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Rickels. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Purinton Rickels, age 84 of Sarasota Florida, formally of Riva and Bowie Maryland, died on May 29, 2019 following complications from surgery. John was born in Highland Park, Michigan on August 11, 1934 to Elma (Purinton) and Gerhard H. Rickels. In 1954, he enlisted in the Army and dedicated his career to the service of his country. Easily identifiable with his large stature and ever-present cigar, John had a distinguished 30-year career in the U.S. Army, including tours of Korea, Germany and Vietnam. He was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal by Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger. Early in his career while stationed in Lubeck, Germany, he met the love of his life Christa Kolmorgen and they were married on Nov 9, 1961. After retiring from the Army as a Sergeant Major in 1985, he continued to work for the National Security Agency until 1997.John had a strong sense of honor, duty and service, with an unwavering moral code. Patient and devoted to his family, he could fix any problem and was a consummate handyman. After retirement, John continued to travel, visiting all 50 states and many countries-most recently Cuba. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis, listening to jazz, genealogy, growing tomatoes and walking his grand-dogs. John loved reading the newspaper cover-to-cover and delighted in watching Jeopardy to test his vast knowledge. John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Christa Martha Rickels, daughter Susan Rickels Harris (Pat) of Highland Park IL, son Michael Purinton Rickels of Falls Church VA and sister Nina Rickels Johnson of Fullerton CA. He was a devoted Opa to his four grandchildren: Sabrina K. Harris, Fiona J. Rickels, Gregory C. Harris and Devin P. Rickels.A memorial service will be held at a future date with interment at Arlington National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Military Family Association. Published in The Capital Gazette on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

