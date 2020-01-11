John "Louie" Rieve, of Annapolis, MD ( formerly of Odenton, MD ) was born March 2,1951. He passed away on January 7,2020 at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his parents, Werner and Catherine Rieve and a brother, Jerome "Happy" (Sharon) Rieve. He is survived by one sister, Meryle (Penrhyn) Watts, brothers, Werner (Ann), Theodore (Barbara) and Carl (Elaine) Rieve. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Louis enjoyed watching Orioles baseball on television with his housemates at Langton Green. He also enjoyed eating out especially cheeseburgers and cokes. A visitation will be held on Wednesday January 15,2020 from 12:30 to 2 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. Funeral services to begin at 2 pm. Burial service will be private on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Langton Green Inc. 3016 Arundel on the Bay Road Annapolis, MD 21403.

