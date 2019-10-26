John Charles Rush passed away on October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean M. Rush; Devoted father of Mona Stack, Thomas Rush and Guy Rush; dear brother of Mary Ellen Rush and the late Nancy Faye. He is also survived by many grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and his four legged pooch Trouble. John was born in Maryland on October 30, 1933 to his late parents John and Mary Rush and passed away surrounded by his family at his residence on October 23, 2019. John proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. He was a very talented mechanic working for many years for Beltway International. In his down time he loved sitting in his favorite chair watching Turner Classic Movies, TV Land, and the original Star Trek. He will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Saturday October 26, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where Military Honors and a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 3:30 PM. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of John C. Rush to the SPCA 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue Annapolis, Maryland 21409 or to BARCS 301 Stockholm Street Baltimore, Maryland 21230. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019