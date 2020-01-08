John Ryan Ward, 32, a resident of Pasadena died on January 3, 2020. He was born on June 27, 1987 in Baltimore, MD to Raymond and Donna Ward. Mr. Ward was passionate about landscaping and dreamed of owning his own landscaping business. He is preceded in death by his brother Raymond "Matt" Ward, his step-grandson Finley, and his maternal and paternal grandparents and great-grandparents. Mr. Ward is survived by his wife of two and a half years, Theresa Ward, his step-children Tyler and Macy, his parents Raymond and Donna Ward, 2 step-grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Services and interment are private. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020