John William Sanderson, Jr., 92, a resident of Annapolis and previously of Ocean Pines, MD, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. John was born on August 15, 1926, in Richmond, VA to the late John and Mary Sanderson. John served during WWII in the US Navy and continued serving his country, retiring from the U.S. Postal Service. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Sanderson, his children; Terence Sanderson of Damascus, MD and Sandra Sadka of Edgewater, MD, and his grandchildren; Tyler, Christopher, and Olivia Sadka and Bret, Candace and Courtney Sanderson. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at 11:30 am at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD. Online condolences and tributes may be made at :

