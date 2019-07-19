John Edward Sanford "Jack", 91, a resident of Edgewater, MD, died on Wednesday, July 17 at his home. Born on September 10, 1927 in Washington, DC to the late John L. and Catherine C. Sanford, Jack served in the U.S. Navy during both World War II and the Korean War. He was a draftsman with PEPCO from age 18 until he retired and was also a basketball referee for more than 40 years, serving as the commissioner of the Maryland Basketball Officials Association for more than 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed being with his family and watching sports. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Theresa J. Sanford. He is survived by his children, Michael (Nancy) Sanford of Annapolis, MD, Kathy (John) Lilly of Matthews, NC and Teri (Paul) DeVito of Edgewater, MD; his grandchildren, Jared (Katie) , Dustin and Jon Lilly, Darren (Rachel) Sanford, Paul, Brian and Casey DeVito and Kara (Joe) Feheley and six great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Jack's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, July 21 from 12 pm until his funeral service begins at 1 pm. Interment, with military honors, will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD on Tuesday at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 19, 2019