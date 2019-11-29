|
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
John Wilfred Schultz of Centreville, MD passed away peacefully at his home on November 24, 2019. Born in Portland, OR, on September 15, 1931, he was the son of the late John Emil Schultz and Ida Marie Pukne Schultz. After completing his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry, he earned his PhD in Chemistry from Brown University. John also pursued Post Doctoral research at the University of Seattle and worked as a Professor of Chemistry, teaching at the United States Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA and US Naval Academy for over 40 years. In 1996, he was named Professor Emeritus. John was a member of the American Chemical Society, the American Chemical Honorary Society and the American Physical Society. He was a founding member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Monterey, California, Council Member, Music and Worship, the president of Del Monte Kennel Club, a volunteer for Special Olympics Anne Arundel County, an active member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Annapolis, MD, Music and Worship, Council, Altar Guild, and active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Centreville, MD, the Symphony Village "Web Master", and member of the Communications Committee. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen Carla (Weber) Schultz; his sons: John Weber Schultz (Becky) of GA, Stephen Otto Schultz (Julie) of PA, Joseph Parker Schultz (Dawn) of Stevensville, MD, and Matthew Paine Schultz (Jen) of Cambridge, MD; and 16 grandchildren: Doy, JW, Katrina, Austin, Nicholas, Samanta, Sonja, Leon, Emerson, Holly, Claudia, Claire, Josie, Cecily, Jacob and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Freddie Schultz and Yolanda Hansen. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, December 1 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Centreville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 278, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
