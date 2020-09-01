John Senda

John R. "Jack" Senda, 85, a 30-year resident of Arnold, MD lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on August 29, 2020. Born September 17, 1934 in Grindstone, PA to the late Michael and Mary Senda, Jack joined the US Navy after high school where he rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. The Navy provided Jack the opportunity to see the world via his tours on such ships as the USS Bailey, the USS Hamner and the USS Whippoorwill. His final duty station was at Patuxent Naval Air Base and it was during this tour that he met the love of his life, Louise, on the dance floor. Jack retired from the Navy in 1974 and after a long courtship with a love of dancing at the core, Jack and Louise married in 1984 and danced together until her death in 2003. Jack truly lived life to the fullest and saw every day as a new adventure. Jack was a member of Saint Andrew by the Bay, the American Legion, The VFW, the Moose, DC Hand Dancers and the Delmarva Hand Dancers. After Louise's death Jack traveled the US to attend reunions for the various ships on which he served and rekindled many former Navy friendships. In addition to his wife and parents, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Michael Senda and Marge Wisely. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Bonnie Stein of Edgewater; his sister, Betty Sindicic of Lanham; his grandchildren, Kelly, Hannah, Ava, Cara, Elizabeth and Samantha; his godson and nephew, David and his children, Rachel, Madison and Andrew as well as his nieces and grandnieces, Amy, Susan, Pam, Karen, Valerie, Amanda and Jessica. Friends are invited to celebrate Jack's life at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College Pkwy., Annapolis, MD on Thursday, September 3 from 10 am until a Mass of Christian Burial is offered at 11 am. Interment with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be made online at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store