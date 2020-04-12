Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Sheckells. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Hugh Sheckells, 89, of Davenport, FL, formally of Galesville, MD, passed away of natural causes at Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center in Winter Haven, FL on April 6, 2020. He was born on September 8, 1930 to James Allen and Blanche Elizabeth Sheckells and raised on the family farm in Huntingtown, MD. John loved farming and one of his fondest memories was plowing the fields by moonlight. He often said those were the most beautiful and peaceful times on the farm. After leaving the family farm, he worked in sales before being hired by Pepsi-Cola of Annapolis, where he worked for over 40 years as their accountant/office manager. John joined the Maryland National Guard in Prince Frederick, MD at age 18 and continued to serve until his retirement as Captain, US Army, on September 8, 1990. Most of his years were spent serving as the commander of the National Guard Armory in Annapolis, MD. John was a member of Galesville United Methodist Church as well as a Life Member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks , Lodge 622 in Annapolis. Because of his many skills and talents, John was frequently asked by family and neighbors to help make improvements and repairs to their homes. He happily obliged, always producing impressive results. He most enjoyed being outside, working on landscaping projects and making improvements to his home and cabin with his wife Lois. They enjoyed entertaining friends at their cabin near Caledonia, PA and traveling throughout the country. After his retirement, he became a very skilled wood worker using his scroll saw to make numerous wooden crafts, which he gifted to many friends. One of these projects, for the Galesville Heritage Society, was to design and create wooden plaques that included symbols of "the village," to commemorate the 350th anniversary of its founding. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Elliott, Stuart and Allen. John is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lois B. Sheckells; sons Gary (Sarah) and Michael (Joan); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Burial will be private at Woodfield Cemetery in Galesville and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020

