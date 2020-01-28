|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John T. "Jack" Baldwin Sr..
|
|
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
|
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
|
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
|
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
|
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Fields Catholic
John (Jack) Thomas Baldwin Sr., 77 of Millersville Maryland died on January 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born on February 24, 1942 in Annapolis, Maryland to William & Dorothy Baldwin. Jack is survived by Ruth, his wife of 56 years, his four children Monica Meyers (Lee Meyers), Dawn Baldwin (Steve Spindler), John T. Baldwin (Angie Baldwin), and Kelly Abbott (Michael Abbott). His is also survived by his thirteen grandchildren, Jake Ash (Emily), Jessica Ash, Samuel Meyers, Matthew Meyers, John (Trae) Thomas Baldwin III, Michael Abbott Jr., Noah Abbott, Taylor Baldwin, Garrett Abbott, Macey Baldwin, Molly Meyers, Colin Abbott, and Alexis Baldwin. Jack is also survived by three of his four siblings, William (Billy) E. Baldwin III (Arlene), Dorothy Goodson, and Mary Wyatt (Ron) and many nieces and nephews. Jack's life was a life well lived, rooted in faith, family, and Reliable Contracting. He was an avid reader, loved all sports, especially baseball, and spending time with his family. Viewings will be held from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm on Wednesday January 29, 2020 and Thursday January 30, 2020 at Hardesty Funeral Home in Gambrills. The service will be held on Friday January 31,2020 at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic, where he was a lifetime member, at 11:00 am followed by a Christian burial in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|