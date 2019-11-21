|
|
|
|
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
|
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
|
Memorial Mass
View Map
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
John Thomas (Tom) Wilson, 95, of Severna Park passed away at home on November 16, 2019. He was born on November 10, 1924 to Frances Marsh Bumstead and Leslie Allen Wilson in Cameron, Missouri. He was raised in Cameron and in Baldwin, Kansas. In 1942, Tom entered the Army as a Combat Rifleman and went on to join the Rangers 5th Division. He was a proud WW II vet who landed on the beach of Normandy during D-Day and fought in the Rhineland and Ardennes Campaigns. He earned 2 bronze stars during his time of service. Tom began his professional career in Minnesota as a chemical engineer, when he started a manganese company with 11 other men. It was a field he stayed in his entire career and eventually transferred to work in Maryland, moving to Baltimore in 1962. Five years later, Tom went to a St. Patrick's Day party and met his future wife, Ellen (Bunny) Bechtel. Bunny and Tom were married on December 30, 1967 at St. Mary's in Annapolis, Maryland, and after a brief stint in Illinois, they returned to raise their daughter in Severna Park. The family called themselves the "Three Musketeers" and enjoyed traveling, eating good food and spending endless hours talking. In addition to his work, Tom was an avid hobbyist. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours camping and sailing. In his younger years, he had a first ascent up one of the routes of Teewinot, a peak of the Grand Tetons. He also earned his pilot's license. He was a painter, amateur radio operator and storyteller extraordinaire. He loved books of all sorts and wrote a mystery novel set in the Annapolis area. He was a huge fan of music, particularly jazz. Tom is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Bunny, along with their daughter, Leslie Wilson Jordan. Leslie lives with her husband, Michael and their son (Tom's grandson), Cameron, in Portland, Oregon. He is also survived by his sister Jane of Columbia, South Carolina and was preceded in death by his brother, Jim, who passed away in 2000. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 10:30am at St. John Neumann Church 620 Bestgate Rd. Annapolis, MD 21401. Reception for family and friends to follow at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
|
|
|
