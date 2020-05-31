John Thomas Morgan
On May 26, 2020, John Thomas Morgan, 91, cast off for his final port of call after a brief illness. A passionate sailor out of Annapolis for the past 55 years, he became a citizen of the Maritime Republic of Eastport in 1994. John Morgan was a steadfast fixture in Eastport, the local Democratic Club, the Eastport Yacht Club with his dear friend Virginia Nurco, and Meals on Wheels (which honored him as 2015 Volunteer of the Year), with his many friends describing him as "one of a kind", affable and engaging. A journalist by origin, he spent hours in his beloved Busch Library reading the news each day, and was disappointed that the COVID restrictions prevented him from enjoying the renovations. After a long career in Washington - on Capitol Hill, in the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, and for the final 30 years as senior government relations officer with the Communications Workers of America - John enjoyed every moment of his retirement in Eastport, where he lived on the water with sailboats moored outside and a beautiful view of the Bay. A lifelong Catholic, parishioner of St. Mary's, graduate of Marquette University, and trained in the tradition of the Jesuits, he embodied critical thinking, a special concern for the poor and oppressed, and a commitment to hard work and service, with equal opportunities for all. He (along with his late wife Rita Ann Morgan) was an active volunteer and generous charitable giver to many causes and organizations, including Community Services for Autistic Adults and Children (CSAAC) and Montgomery Housing Partnership. He was devoted to his family of five children and their spouses, and eight grandchildren, and until the end drove 100 miles round trip every few weeks to visit his eldest son who has autism. The incredible support and assistance he received from his caregiver, Gail Ritter, enabled him to live his final years independently, in good health and spirits. A remote memorial service is being organized (johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in the name of John Thomas Morgan may be made to CSAAC (Montgomery Village, Maryland).

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 31, 2020.
