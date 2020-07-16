John "J.B." Blaine Toney, 91, of Davidsonville, MD passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1929 in North Carolina to the late Blaine and Villa Toney. Before settling in Maryland he served in the U.S. Army. J.B. lived in Davidsonville for 53 years. He farmed with the help of his two sons and also worked as a brick mason. J.B. was a member of First Baptist Church of Edgewater, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and the Farm Bureau. J.B. also enjoyed fishing, hunting, ballroom dancing, gardening, and growing vegetables. In addition to his parents J.B. was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Jeanette Toney. He is survived by his children, Michael Toney, Eddie Toney, Brenda Bassford, and Cindy Stroup all of Davidsonville; nine grandchildren, Michael Toney, Jr of Lothian, MD, Bryan Bassford, Shane, Nicholas, Thomas, Loren and Heaven Stroup, Amber Toney, and Crystal Ditch all of Davidsonville; six great grandchildren. A visitation for J.B. will held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11 am until his service begins at 12:30 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment to follow Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville. On line condolences may be left at: KalasFuneralHomes.com