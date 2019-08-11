John W. Johnston, Jr. (known as Jack) passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. He was born in Torrington, Wyoming on February 28, 1929, to the late John Wesley Johnston and Fern Ruth Johnston (nee Watson). Jack grew up in Torrington and Laramie, Wyoming. He attended a one room schoolhouse where his mother was the teacher. He graduated from The University of Wyoming in 1950 where he lettered in tennis and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Upon graduation, Jack and a few of his buddies decided they wanted to go on a "cruise". The four of them enlisted in the Navy. After a short time in the Navy, Jack decided he wanted to fly so he became an officer in the Air Force and served for over 25 years. He flew B-29 bombers during the Korean War and worked for Strategic Air Command upon his return. Jack's naval service consisted of serving as an Apprentice Seaman. While serving in the Air Force, Jack was assigned to flying duty upon commission and flew many combat missions. He was awarded The Air Medal during the Korean War and his 91st Strategic Recognizance Squadron earned a Distinguished Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism against an armed enemy of the United States. He was also on flying status during The Vietnam War Jack met the love of his life, Jeanne, in Houston, Texas, prior to going to Korea and they married soon after his return from Korea on December 21, 1953. The couple stayed in Texas where Jack attended the University of Houston and earned a degree in Political Science in 1959. In 1965, Jack graduated from Texas Tech and earned a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1965, Jack and Jeanne decided to find a new, more permanent home and moved their family to Severna Park, Maryland. Jack was a manager at Westinghouse for the next 28 years. While working at Westinghouse, Jack attended law school at the University of Maryland in Baltimore for two years. When Jack retired, he and Jeanne spent time in Severna Park, Fort Lauderdale, and Issaquah, Washington. Jack served on the Citizens Advisory Committee for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the Board of Directors at Severn River Swim Club, he coached basketball for the Green Hornets and taught for Civil Air Patrol. He enjoyed boating on the Severn River, crabbing, and Friday night dancing dates with his wife. He and Jeanne enjoyed traveling the world after retirement. Jack Johnston is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanne Johnston (nee Libby), his brother Donald Dean Johnston, his son John W. Johnston, III, and his daughter Janis Kim Johnston Niederberger. He is survived by his daughter, Judy Davidson and son Michael (Marybeth). He had nine grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Brittany, Wesley, Clayton, Jacob and Irie Johnston, Emily and Caroline Davidson and Kayla Niederberger and a great-grandson Kai Michael Johnston. Private family services will be held in Torrington, Wyoming. Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019