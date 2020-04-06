Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Steffey Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John W Steffey, Sr. was born May 29, 1925 in Baltimore, the son of Charles H Steffey and Louetta Plitt Steffey. He graduated from McDonough Military School and graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1946. After the war, he married Mary Ellen English and had two sons, Bill and John Jr. and a daughter Linda. Later in life he married Sharyn Fuller. He entered and took over his father's Real Estate business Chas. H. Steffey, Inc. in Baltimore and in addition to growing it to a large real estate brokerage operation, he also was an active developer and home builder. He was elected to the Maryland State Senate representing Anne Arundel County from 1965-1970. Member, Charter Commission, City of Baltimore; Republican State Central Committee for Anne Arundel County. District Chair and Member, Republican State Central Committee. Past President, Maryland Real Estate Association. Officer and Director, Maryland Home Builders Association. Member, Annapolis Yacht Club; Maryland Commission on the Capital City; Received Distinguished Service Award for the National Association of Realtors, the highest honor bestowed on a member of the association. He is survived by John Steffey Jr. and William Steffey, his step daughters Vicki Burnett and Shannon Fuller, 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A video of his life can be seen at

John W Steffey, Sr. was born May 29, 1925 in Baltimore, the son of Charles H Steffey and Louetta Plitt Steffey. He graduated from McDonough Military School and graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1946. After the war, he married Mary Ellen English and had two sons, Bill and John Jr. and a daughter Linda. Later in life he married Sharyn Fuller. He entered and took over his father's Real Estate business Chas. H. Steffey, Inc. in Baltimore and in addition to growing it to a large real estate brokerage operation, he also was an active developer and home builder. He was elected to the Maryland State Senate representing Anne Arundel County from 1965-1970. Member, Charter Commission, City of Baltimore; Republican State Central Committee for Anne Arundel County. District Chair and Member, Republican State Central Committee. Past President, Maryland Real Estate Association. Officer and Director, Maryland Home Builders Association. Member, Annapolis Yacht Club; Maryland Commission on the Capital City; Received Distinguished Service Award for the National Association of Realtors, the highest honor bestowed on a member of the association. He is survived by John Steffey Jr. and William Steffey, his step daughters Vicki Burnett and Shannon Fuller, 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A video of his life can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9i3RTR7_ClE Memorial services will be held in the near future. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020

