John Dale Wagner, 47, son of the late Dale Joseph Wagner and Bobbie Lee Wagner passed away peacefully surrounded by family January 19, 2020. Born July 3, 1972, John was raised in Gambrills, Maryland where he thrived playing multiple instruments in the high school marching band. Following graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served several tours in the middle east. While stationed at Dover Air Force Base, he met his soul mate Margaret Ann, whom he married. His beloved daughter Rachel was born before they finally settled in Odenton, Maryland. John returned to school to receive his degree in informatics before joining the IT department at the United States Naval Academy. John was an avid Star Wars enthusiast, animal lover and Dallas Cowboys fan. He is survived by his wife Margaret Ann Wagner, daughter Rachel Ann Wagner, 2 stepsons Brandon Seward and Christian Walt, granddaughter Paisley Walt, 2 sisters Cheryl Dolan (Johnny), and Lee-Ann Wagner Lyden (Tim) 3 nieces, 3 nephews, 8 great nieces and nephews, Father in law Jimmy Porter, brother-in law Jason Porter. There will be a Visitation from 3:00pm to 6:00 p.m. on January 25, 2020 at Hardesty Funeral Home 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD. Interment and service with full military honors will be held at Crownsville Maryland Veteran Cemetery Monday January 27th 1122 Sunrise Beach Road Crownsville, MD
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020