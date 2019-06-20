Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eastport United Methodist Chr 926 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403 (410) 263-5490 Memorial service 1:00 PM Eastport United Methodist Church 926 Bay Ridge Ave. Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Walter Stuntz On Father's Day afternoon, John Stuntz, 96, lay down for a nap and closed a life filled with achievement and love. John grew up on Depression-era dairy farms in La Plata and Washington, and did his wartime service aboard the submarine the USS Plaice in the Pacific. He returned to get degrees and academic honors in electrical engineering and meet his wife, Sandy, at the University of Maryland. The degrees led to a career and world travel with Westinghouse; ultimately as vice president he headed the aerospace division and its thousands of employees. He transitioned to early retirement with a bang: With no blue-water experience and two sons as crew he sailed from Annapolis to Tahiti and Hawaii. Afterward he cruised for another 20 years on the Chesapeake, often soloing until age 81. John's 63-year marriage brought more important achievements: 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren joining the smiling faces on the walls of his Hillsmere Shores home. He designed that house in 1961 and lived in it, still walking and talking, and talking, with unimpaired acuity right to the end. Fifty-eight years ago John and Sandy joined Eastport Methodist Church, where they held leadership roles and he sang for decades in the choir. He continued as part of what he considered his second family after Sandy's death in 2011. John is survived by his daughter, Linda Adamson of Eastport, and sons Michael, Richard and David, living in Fort Myers, FL, Annapolis and Durham, N.C. He was predeceased by his wife, son William, and grandson James. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, at 1 PM at Eastport United Methodist Church, 926 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church's Memorial Fund. Interment will be private.

John Walter Stuntz On Father's Day afternoon, John Stuntz, 96, lay down for a nap and closed a life filled with achievement and love. John grew up on Depression-era dairy farms in La Plata and Washington, and did his wartime service aboard the submarine the USS Plaice in the Pacific. He returned to get degrees and academic honors in electrical engineering and meet his wife, Sandy, at the University of Maryland. The degrees led to a career and world travel with Westinghouse; ultimately as vice president he headed the aerospace division and its thousands of employees. He transitioned to early retirement with a bang: With no blue-water experience and two sons as crew he sailed from Annapolis to Tahiti and Hawaii. Afterward he cruised for another 20 years on the Chesapeake, often soloing until age 81. John's 63-year marriage brought more important achievements: 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren joining the smiling faces on the walls of his Hillsmere Shores home. He designed that house in 1961 and lived in it, still walking and talking, and talking, with unimpaired acuity right to the end. Fifty-eight years ago John and Sandy joined Eastport Methodist Church, where they held leadership roles and he sang for decades in the choir. He continued as part of what he considered his second family after Sandy's death in 2011. John is survived by his daughter, Linda Adamson of Eastport, and sons Michael, Richard and David, living in Fort Myers, FL, Annapolis and Durham, N.C. He was predeceased by his wife, son William, and grandson James. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, at 1 PM at Eastport United Methodist Church, 926 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church's Memorial Fund. Interment will be private. Published in The Capital Gazette on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close