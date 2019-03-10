John Webster Klink, 91, of Glen Burnie, passed away on March 8, 2019. He was born in PA to the late Benjamin and Maggie Klink. He honorably served his country in the Airforce and was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed woodworking. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Louise.John is survived by his daughter, Kimberly York and her husband, Justin; and two granddaughters, Theresa Louise Leso and her husband, Stephen and Madelyn Margaret Vain. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Saturday, March 16th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Webster Klink.
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019