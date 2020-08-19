Princess Anne - John Webster Schmitt passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11th at age 69 after a prolonged illness. He spent his last moments surrounded by family. John was born in Baltimore, MD to David John Schmitt and Phyllis May (Bradley) Schmitt and resided in Pasadena, MD before retiring to Princess Anne, MD. John proudly served his country in Vietnam as a United States Marine. He went on to enjoy a distinguished career with the Maryland Department of Corrections, where he worked his way up through the ranks until his retirement as an assistant warden in 2005. John was highly respected by his colleagues during his 31 years of service and will be remembered for his integrity and compassion. Thoroughly enjoying his retirement, John spent his time traveling, crabbing, working in his garden, and spending quality time with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. Accompanied by three of his children (Jason, Jennifer, and Stewart), he was able to accomplish a lifelong dream of attending baseball games at every Major League stadium in the country. He will be forever loved and deeply missed. John is survived by his wife Ellen (Snyder) Schmitt, his seven children, eighteen grandchildren, two brothers, and two sisters. In light of COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date and announced via his Facebook page. All who knew and loved John will be welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com