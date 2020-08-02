John Weese

1/1
John (87) passed away peacefully at his Annapolis home on July 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty, daughters Carol (Walter Armstrong) and Kathy Falk (Kirk) and grandchildren Ashley and Kristin, as well as sister-in-law Jackie (Tom) Geist and their families. Born in Topeka, Kansas, John moved with his parents to Manhattan, Kansas where he met his future wife in the church choir. Upon graduating from Kansas State University, he received a Standard Oil full scholarship to continue his engineering education at Cornell University, where he received a PhD in Engineering Mechanics. Following graduation, he served in the Air Force, teaching engineering at the US Air Force Academy, where he met Col. Archie Higdon, with whom he authored several engineering textbooks. Following his military service, he worked at Boeing in Wichita, Kansas and might have made that a life-time career, had Boeing won the F-111 fighter aircraft contract. Driven by the desire to return to education and applied research, he resumed his teaching career at the University of Denver, Old Dominion University, and eventually retired as an Emeritus Regents Professor of Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University, following an assignment at the National Science Foundation. He served as the President of the American Society of Engineering Education from 1999-2000. John and Betty moved to Annapolis in retirement to be closer to their daughters and granddaughters, and John quickly became an active member of the Annapolis Rotary. He will be remembered as a very kind, methodical man, and a life-long learner. He loved fishing, reading, and solving puzzles, and especially cherished spending time with friends and family. Those wishing to do so may make a donation in his memory to either Calvary United Methodist Church in Annapolis, MD or the K-State Engineering School, where he was a 1990 Hall of Fame Recipient (https://give.evertrue.com/ksu/engineering). Please see www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
