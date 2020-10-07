John William "Bill" Hollingsworth Jr., of Zionville, NC, loving father of three, passed away at Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Raised in the Annapolis area, Bill was born Jan. 29, 1960 to Joan and John Hollingsworth Sr. After graduating high school, he worked as an electrician at Dynalectric, where he met his wife, Flo. They married in 1985. They moved to the High Country in 1993, and Bill devoted more than 40 years wiring everything from homes to college libraries. Bill turned lights on across the mountains, but also to those in need. He was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church and also served as a Director of Missions at the Three Forks Baptist Association, overseeing Operation InAsMuch which helps residents in need. Bill was also an avid wildlife sportsman who shared his passion as a Hunter Safety Instructor in Boone. In 2019, he was honored as Instructor of the Year. A keen fisherman, he was lucky enough to never have a fish story about 'the one that got away.' Bill was always young at heart and believed age was just a number. Just this past July, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of skydiving, freefalling from 12,500 feet in the air. On his landing, he exclaimed that, "This was the best moment of my life." In keeping with Bill's loving and generous spirit, it was his final act to give the gift of life through organ, eye, and tissue donation. Bill was preceded in death by his father, John; and sister-in-law, Denise. Bill is survived by his wife, Flo; daughter, Erin; two sons, Ryan and Patrick; mother, Joan; and two sisters, Lisa and Lindsay. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. More information can be found at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
.