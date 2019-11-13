John William Quasney Sr.

Service Information
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-255-2381
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
Obituary
John William Quasney, Sr. passed away on November 11, 2019. John is survived by his children Patricia, John, Jr., and Anna Marie; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday November 15, 2019 from 9 AM until 1 PM where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
