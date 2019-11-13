John William Quasney, Sr. passed away on November 11, 2019. John is survived by his children Patricia, John, Jr., and Anna Marie; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday November 15, 2019 from 9 AM until 1 PM where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019