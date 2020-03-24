Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wilson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 106 Shamrock Road Chester , MD 21619 (410)-643-2226 Send Flowers Obituary

John Hines Wilson, Jr. of Stevensville, Maryland, husband of Deidre Knox Wilson, died on March 18, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, Maryland. Mr. Wilson was 74 years old. Mr. Wilson was born on April 29, 1945, in Glenn Ridge, New Jersey the son of the late Hannah Rowe Wilson and John H. Wilson, Sr. He resided in Timonium with his siblings Richard and Elizabeth. Mr. Wilson attended Lida Lee Tall School on the campus of Towson University, followed by St. Paul's School, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1968. Mr. Wilson met his wife Deidre Ann Knox during college in 1967. They married in 1969 and lived in Elliott City, Timonium, Columbia, the Annapolis area, and Baltimore, Maryland as well as Cohassett, Massachusetts before settling in Stevensville, Maryland in 2000. Mr. Wilson was an entrepreneur who, with his retired father, sister, and brother, operated Wilson's Garden Center in Columbia, Maryland as a family business from 1970 until 1988. In 1981, Baltimore Magazine named him one of the 81 people to watch in 1981. He began in the development business with a small project in Columbia and took on the development of Henderson's Wharf in the early 1980's. Mr. Wilson (Tidewater Inn, Easton and Chesapeake Bay Beach Club and Inn, Kent Island) found that the greatest joy in building something, in developing and running a business was to see the people who are part of it flourish, to see a community grow. He served on the Board of Trustees of St. Paul's School, the boards of the Centreville National Bank of Maryland, now Shore United Bank, the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center, the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, and the Urban Land Institute. Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife Deidre Knox Wilson of Stevensville, his brother Richard Wilson of New Hampshire, eight nieces and nephews and their children and 350 employees who the Wilsons consider family. Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020

