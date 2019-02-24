Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wright. View Sign

John Howard Wright, Jr. 76 died at his home in Annapolis, Maryland, early Friday, February 15, 2019 under the care of Hospice. His wife and daughter were at his bedside. He had battled Multiple Myeloma for thirteen years and Parkinson's for three. He was born October 2, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York to John Howard Wright and Vivian Albert Wright. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years Karen Nygren Wright, their son Eric John Wright and his wife Yoshiko Yasumura Wright of Ann Arbor, Michigan and their daughter Brooke Wright Voelp and her husband William Voelp of Pasadena, Maryland. His surviving grandchildren are Corrine Voelp Bouffard and her husband Alex Bouffard, Kay Wright, Jacob Voelp, and Andrew Wright. All of whom he loved dearly and was immensely proud. Wright's siblings all survive him: Janis and her husband Reginald Mitchell of Riva, Maryland, Ellen Wright of Vero Beach, Florida, and Christopher and his wife Susan Wright of Warwick, New York. He also leaves behind two nephews, two nieces and four grandnieces. Wright grew up in Syosset, Long Island. In 1964 he graduated from Hofstra University and was commissioned in the US Army. In less than three years he became Captain and Executive Officer of the 106 Transportation Battalion in Germany. He earned the Army Commendation Medal for his leadership role in FRELOC (Fast Relocation from France) in 1967. He was cited for his tact and mature judgment. After the Army he returned to NYC in 1968. His career path took him from sales in calculators to computers to large information databases. He worked for Olivetti, the New York Telephone Company, and Leasco, Inc. In 1972 he moved his family to Plantation, Florida. In 1975 he became President of Florida Computer, Inc. and then partnered to set up Invest/Net, Inc. that created the original database of insider trading from public information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This information was re-packaged into a nationally syndicated feature with Tribune Media Services and a feature in the Wall Street Journal and was sold to money managers, brokers/dealers and philanthropic organizations. The company was sold in 1992 to what is now Thompson Reuters. Wright worked in their Rockville, Maryland office from 1992 to 2000 developing and selling their Wealth Identification package. John had moved his family to Annapolis, Maryland in 1984. For the past fourteen years, he has been consultant to Hep Development Services in Leesburg, Virginia which provides a matching gift data base. While in Florida, he learned to sail which became his passion. When he moved to Saefern in Annapolis -where he served as president in 2006 - he bought his own sailboat Alleluia and its dinghy Amen, names reflecting his spiritual commitment. He attended Mass weekly. He was an excellent helmsman, with a gift for reading the wind and the waves and delighted in the colors of the water. This fostered his interest in the environment. He graduated from the Watershed Stewardship Academy and was president of the Severn River Association from 2012 – 2014. He helped sponsor a fundraising tour of historic Belvoir, ran a monthly public education speaker series, and drew people to its board. He was awarded the group's highest award The Blue Heron in 2018. A funeral Mass will be held at 9 am on Thursday, March 14 at St. John Neumann Church, 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annapolis, Maryland. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to the Severn River Association.





