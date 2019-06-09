John George Yuhas peacefully passed away at age 79 on June 6, 2019. At the time he was living in an assisted living home diagnosed with severe dementia. He was born to parents John and Margaret Yuhas on March 13, 1940 in Uniontown PA. John graduated from South Union Township High School in 1958. Later in life, he moved to Deale, MD, where he was the owner of a grocery store. John married and had a son, named John Paul Yuhas. Eventually he became the Grandfather of four beautiful children. John really enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He also loved to listen to live music especially Jazz and Blues. Ever since he was a kid he was into sports and later in life he was still rooting for his home teams. John was a fighter who had lived through multiple heart attacks along with two triple bypass operations. John was a kind and loving Father, Grandfather and friends whom will be missed by many. A viewing will be held on Monday June 10, 2019 from 4-5 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 905 Galesville Road Galesville, MD 20765. Funeral Service will begin at 5 pm. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 9, 2019