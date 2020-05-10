Johnny Walker Guy, age 79, passed away on May 6, 2020 from a stroke due to a very rare form of leukemia. He has born in West Palm Beach, FL and grew up moving with his parents and living in many cities in the United States. Johnny retired from the United States Secret Service with a 23-year career that began in 1963, after graduating from Florida State University in 1962 with majors in Criminology and Abnormal Psychology. He fulfilled a "first" by becoming the youngest Secret Service agent ever hired. His career spanned many years of service to Presidents and Vice Presidents including Kennedy, Johnson, Humphrey, Agnew, Carter, and Reagan as well as numerous presidential candidates and foreign dignitaries. He was head of the protective detail for Pope John Paul II, who delighted in calling him "Johnny", during his six-city visit to the U.S. in 1979. The day after retiring from the Secret Service, he immediately went to work for what turned out to be an additional 26-year career at the U.S. Department of State as SAIC, Protective Liaison Division, Diplomatic Security, then as Senior Policy Advisor and Chief of Staff, Office of Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security, and later as Security and Law Enforcement Coordinator for the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. In total, he served 49 continuous years in Federal Law Enforcement, another "first" in his profession. During those almost 50 years of service, Johnny traveled to every state in the U.S. and nearly 50 countries globally. He was a Life Member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) where he continued to share his expertise working on multi-national policing and crime efforts, including combating terrorism. His leadership and supervisory skills, best summed up by what agents remembered who worked under his guidance, are said to be that he commanded respect, not from fear, but from kindness. Over the years, both on the job and in retirement, Johnny continued to be called upon by agents, friends, and family, young and old, for advice and counsel, and to share his many years of war stories regarding his experiences. After retirement in 2016, he was called to be the Secret Service Technical Advisor for the movie, Killing Reagan, adapted from the book of same name by Bill O'Reilly. To honor his contribution to the film, the director gave Johnny a cameo role as a Senator. In October 2016, he and his family attended The World Premier of Killing Reagan at The Newseum in Washington DC. Johnny was a dedicated elder and member of Christian Community Presbyterian Church in Bowie, MD for 53 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather (Pop Pop), uncle, son, coach, and a loyal confidant to family and friends throughout a lifetime of service to others. His wishes are to leave those close to him by going forever forward, not behind, with a family he has always faithfully supported, including his loving and dedicated wife, Allison, who was by his side for 59 years; his adored son, Stephen, and daughter-in-law, Jeanette to whom he was very close; and the loves of his life, his three grandchildren, Jackson, Gracie, and Matthew. Arrangements will be made at a later date due to COVID-related restrictions. In lieu of flowers or meals and because of COVID-related concerns, donations are gratefully accepted to Christian Community Presbyterian Church, 3120 Belair Drive, Bowie, MD 20715, http://ccpc.bowiemd.org, or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be offered at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 10 to May 14, 2020.