Jonathan Brison Hurley passed away suddenly on August 16th, 2019, at the age of 35. Jonathan is survived by his father, Alfred, his older brother, Patrick and his older sister, Rebecca. He leaves behind three nieces, Olivia, Grayson and Sydney, and three nephews, Jacob, Jack and Evan. In addition to his immediate family Jonathan will also be missed by a step-mother, aunts, uncles, cousins, a sister-in-law, a brother-in-law, his best friends Ashley Glaz and Ed Knueppel, his good-boy Mopper and many more unnamed family and friends. Growing up in Columbia, MD, Jonathan was adventurous, hilarious and had a vivid imagination. Jonathan was an avid reader, completing series after series of science fiction books in a matter of days. Jonathan was kind and loving, always having two or three very close friends that shared his amazing sense of humor. As a Lance Corporal Jonathan deployed to Iraq where he served the United States and was awarded a Purple Heart. Working with the s Project Jonathan was able to find a new start in Wisconsin working with and for the Industries for the Blind as a program coordinator. Jonathan lived his final years working for the Department of Veterans Affairs as a contract specialist. Jonathan was proceeded in death by his older sister Kathleen, his mother Bonnie his maternal grandfather Wallace Briggs, and his maternal grandmother Ruth Briggs, his paternal grandfather Arthur William Hurley and his paternal grandmother Lexie Hannah Hurley. A remembrance will be held Wednesday, September 18th from 4:00PM – 8:00PM in Annapolis, MD and services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12:00PM at Quantico National Cemetery. Jonathan will be interred at Quantico after receiving Marine Corps Funeral Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the (woundedwarriorproject.com) or Veterans of Foreign Wars (vfw.org) in Jonathan Hurley's memory.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019