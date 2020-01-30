Jonathan Pabst Poulton passed away suddenly January 27th from a beach related accident. 30 years young. Jon was born on September 5th, 1989 in Annapolis, Maryland. He is survived by his parents, Janis Davern and Mark and Kelly Poulton of Severna Park. Four siblings: Christopher, Stephen, Maureen and Logan. In addition, "Grandma" Audrey Poulton and "Granny" Marilyn Marr. Preceded in his death were his grandparents, June and Bob Davern and Pabst Poulton. And great-grandma's Mimi and NaNa too! Many other aunts, uncles and cousins and many, many friends. Online condolences may be made at
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020