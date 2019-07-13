Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care 950 Malabar Rd Se Palm Bay , FL 32907 (321)-724-2224 Memorial service Palm Bay Community Center Port Malabar Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan Frank Rezac, Age 63, died suddenly in Palm Bay Florida on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Mr. Rezac, a long time resident of Glen Burnie, Maryland, had been residing in Palm Bay, Florida for 7 years. Mr. Rezac attended Glen Burnie High School, and was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church. He began his career at Maryland Dry Dock as a Machinist. He worked Construction on the 2nd Bay Bridge, the WMATA subway system in Washington DC. He worked with the Maintenance Groups at DC Home for the Aged, and at Ft. Geo. Meade, MD. He was currently working for the city of Palm Bay in their Parks & Recreation Department. Mr. Rezac was known for his quick wit, his pension for getting things done right and his love of art and painting. Several pieces of his artwork had been displayed at the Harundale Library, in Glen Burnie, MD. His love of life, the ocean, his pride in being an American, his devotion to his family & friends, and to his faith were hallmarks of who he was. Born in Baltimore, MD, May 11, 1956, son of Frank J. Rezac III and Elizabeth Jean Jeffers Rezac. He is survived by two sisters, Jan Hill of Sunderland, MD and Cara Tokar of Downingtown, PA and two brothers, Craig Rezac of Glen Arm, MD and Brian Rezac of Laurel, MD. Mr. Rezac was preceded in death by his parents and his long-time significant other, Christina Knott, also from Glen Burnie, MD. A small service was held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne, FL, where Mr. Rezac was a member. A full service for friends and family is scheduled for October 19, 2019 at the Palm Bay Community Center, located on Port Malabar Road. A Maryland service will be scheduled later in the year.

