Joni Woodruff, of Hedgesville, WV, passed peacefully at home in the arms of her best friend and husband Friday morning, July 31st. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, December 21, 1941 to George and Martha Bennett. As a young girl, she moved with her family (sisters Connie and Polly and brother Joey) to Worthington, OH, where she lived until high school. She was a graduate of Shenandoah Valley Academy, in New Market Virginia, where she met many of her closest friends, including Reg Woodruff, who she then married in 1964. She graduated college from Columbian Union College with a degree in education. Over those years, as the youngest by far, she spent lots of time with her cousin Josie Robinson, who grew up to be more like a sister. Joni had a successful and passionate career as a teacher, which took her to Davidsonville, MD, PG County, and back to Berkeley County. Once of her greatest joys was teaching, where she left an indelible impression on many young folk who now also morn her loss. She leaves Reg; her kids, Heidi Jubb, Garth and Lani Woodruff; as well as three grandchildren, Logan, Foster and Hudson. Their family years were spent in the Annapolis, Maryland area as active members in the Bell Branch SDA Church. She both taught and was principal of Marten Bar SDA Elementary School while raising her children and building life-long friendships. Over these last 78 years, she was active at creative work such as china painting, quilting, and always an avid reader. Her only regret leaving this world is that she didn't make it to the November election. The memorial service will be held online in the near future and will be announced for all to watch and participate in. Condolences can be sent to: 196 Tecumseh Trail, Hedgesville, WV 25427. She was a current member of the Martinsburg Seventh-day Adventist Church.



