Josalee Morrell Birchfield, 86, of Annapolis, Maryland died on October 22nd, 2019 in Annapolis. She was born on July 15, 1933 in Bristol, Tennessee to the late Flora Evelyn Morrell and Lewis E. Morrell and grew up in Bristol, Tennessee. She married the late John Cooper Birchfield from Roanoke, Virginia on September 10, 1955. She graduated from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey in 1955 with a Bachelor of Music degree and from Rider College, in Lawrenceville, New Jersey in 1978 with a Master of Arts degree. Following Josalee's graduation from Westminster Choir College, she worked as an organist in several churches from Monroe, Louisiana to Richmond, Virginia. She taught piano lessons in her home to children in the community. In 1965, she became the full-time organist at a Presbyterian Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. In 1968 she was instrumental in the church purchasing a large Schantz pipe organ. She was the first organist to play on this beautiful instrument and enhanced the spirituality of the church through her music. Following this, she was an assistant director of the Westminster Choir College Preparatory Department and then worked as a teacher in the Department of Music at Lansing Community College in Lansing, Michigan. In 1980, she and her husband John Birchfield formed a small company which specialized in consulting and design for college and university food services. Throughout her life she has been involved in community musical events, serving on the New Jersey State Arts Council; directing a madrigal choir in East Lansing, Michigan; serving on the Queen Anne County Arts Council; acting as in interim music director at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park, Maryland and forming the Queen Anne's Chorale in Maryland, which just recognized her contribution recently at its 30th anniversary celebration. Our family has always treasured her sharing her music with us. She also worked tirelessly as a civil rights activist and looked after those who were in need of support. She is survived by her daughter Judith Lynn Birchfield, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; her daughter and son-in-law Janis Morrell Birchfield and Finn Runyon, of Taos, New Mexico; her son and daughter-in-law John Cooper Birchfield, Jr. and Lisa Birchfield, of Annapolis, Maryland; her brother Billy Morrell and his family; her sister Katsy Edmonds and her family; her brother-in-law Sydnor H. Byrne of Naples, Florida; her grandchildren, Shawn Thomas Birchfield-Finn, Chelsea Marie Birchfield-Finn, Dillon Runyon Tisdel, Finnian Cooper Runyon, and Gavin Thomas Birchfield; her great grandson Joah Tisdel, great granddaughter Radha Tisdel; great granddaughter IshaTisdel; and her nephew Sean Byrne, of Baltimore, Maryland. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, Maryland. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Josalee Birchfield to Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

