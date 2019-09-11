Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose de Zayas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jose "Joe" de Zayas, age 79, of Murrells Inlet, SC died on September 4, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Born in Shanghai China in 1940 and raised in Annapolis, Maryland. He moved to South Carolina in 1986. Son of Lt. Col. Hector de Zayas, Naval Academy class of 1932, and Helen Van Houter de Zayas. Jose served his country in the Marine Corps and was devoted to his family. He enjoyed building his own boats, building and restoring classic cars and fixing/building just about anything else. After retiring from Sears, he and his wife created and ran Donna's Angels, making and selling stained glass angels, stained glass boats and custom creations. They enjoyed traveling together to art and craft shows around the country selling their stained glass works. Jose is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Donna Gruber de Zayas, their two children, Jose de Zayas, III and Kristin de Zayas Cawood, both of Annapolis, MD, and their grandchildren Kiley Gilbert, Anna Cawood and Robert Cawood, Jr.. A Celebration of Life will be held on September, 28, 2019 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

