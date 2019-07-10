|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joseph F. Allen, Jr. of Severn, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 with his family by his side. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rose Marie (Credit), and their three children: Peter and his wife Ellen (Hollis, NH), David (Severn, MD), and Diane Aragon and her husband Randy (Severn, MD). He also leaves behind five granddaughters: Amanda Aragon, Alaina (Aragon) and Brett Carlson, Ariana Aragon, Emily Allen, and Julia Allen. He was born in Haverhill, MA, on March 28, 1929, the second son of Joseph F., Sr, and Rose (Moreau) Allen. He grew up in Haverhill with his brother Raymond, who predeceased him by a few years. At the age of 17, Joe enlisted to serve his country and is a decorated veteran with over 22 years of active duty service. From the end of WWII, he served across the globe including deployments during the Korean War and Vietnam. In 1958, Joe met and married Rose, in Haverhill MA. After retirement from the USAF in 1968, they settled in Severn. Joe then worked at Mercantile Bank & Trust Company in Baltimore for over 20 years. Joe's life was dedicated to serving others. He was heavily involved in his Severn community for years. As an influential member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Odenton, MD for 52 years, Joe was involved in many committees including 40 years with the Bingo program. For over 20 years he supported the Air Force Sergeant's Association through his participation in many leadership roles. The family will accept visitors on Wednesday, July 10th from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Donaldson Funeral Home, 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Odenton on Thursday, July 11th at 11:00 AM. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium MD 21093 or at www.alz.org/maryland/ For more information or to post condolences, please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 10, 2019
