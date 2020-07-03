Joseph Ames Thompson ("Ames") of Annapolis MD passed away peacefully on Monday June 29 at home. A private burial for immediate family will be held at St Thomas Church in Owings Mills MD where he will be interred with his predeceased wife Priscilla. He was 89. Ames was born in Baltimore, MD, in September 1930, the son of Alberta Brinton duPont and Gough Winn Thompson. He graduated from the Gilman School in 1949 and Yale University in 1953. He was an accomplished lacrosse player in high school and in college: in 1953 he was selected Captain of the North college All Star team and was named an honorable mention All American as a crease attackman. After Yale he served in the Marine Corps in Japan from 1953-1955 and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. After his service he began a career in Education which led him to Brooklyn, NY, where as a teacher and coach at Poly Prep he met his wife Priscilla Jane Mertens, whom he married in 1959. Ames and Priscilla raised their children in Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut and Wilmington, Delaware, where they lived from 1974 - 1990 and developed many cherished friendships. He earned a Masters Degree in History from the University of Miami while teaching. It was in Wilmington that Ames' love of old buildings and historic preservation became his new career. He spent several years renovating inner-city row houses as a general contractor, and then with his wife started "The History Store," a unique business with locations in Wilmington and Baltimore selling architectural antiques and providing consulting services for historic building developers. Ames and Priscilla retired to Petite Riviere, Nova Scotia, in 1989 and spent significant time there until 2016. Ames was an avid sailor and fly fisherman. He owned sailboats and motorboats throughout his life. In retirement he perfected his love of art by becoming an accomplished watercolor painter. He leaves a trove of works with family and friends. After his wife Priscilla passed away in 2017, Ames moved to Ginger Cove in Annapolis where he continued to develop friendships that remained very important to him until the day he died. Ames is predeceased by his sister Alicia and his wife Priscilla. Ames is survived by brothers Gough and Gurney and their families including 12 nieces and nephews: "the Thompson Cousins,"; two sons and their families: Joseph A. Thompson, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Glyndon MD, and Franklyn M. Thompson and his wife Karen Fisher of Newton, MA: and his three grandchildren Annabel Thompson, Sarah Ames Thompson, and William Thompson. Donations in memory of Joseph Ames Thompson should be made to the Atlantic Salmon Federation https://www.asf.ca/
.