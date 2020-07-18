Joseph Arlauskas, 91, formerly of Ferndale, passed away July 10, 2020. He was born in Scranton, PA on July 12, 1928, the son of Joseph and Viola Arlauskas. He was a beloved husband to the late Alice Arlauskas and his four loving children: Joseph (Becky), Diane (Rob), Michael (Robin), Lisa (Steve); seven dear grandchildren: Tyler, Nicholas, Alexandra, John Michael, Mary, Seth and Ava; five cherished great-grandchildren: Tristan, Robert, Harper, Charlie, and Damien; and one surviving sister: Alice Gabriel. He was preceded in death by his two brothers: John and Vincent Arlauskas. He was a brilliant man with a passion for family, education, hunting, and the great outdoors. He was a veteran and a retiree of NASA. He was the go-to man for any and all questions, and he will be dearly missed. Services and interment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation P.O. Box 515 Northampton, Massachusetts 01061-0515. Online condolences may be sent to



