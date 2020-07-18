1/1
1928 - 2020
Joseph Arlauskas, 91, formerly of Ferndale, passed away July 10, 2020. He was born in Scranton, PA on July 12, 1928, the son of Joseph and Viola Arlauskas. He was a beloved husband to the late Alice Arlauskas and his four loving children: Joseph (Becky), Diane (Rob), Michael (Robin), Lisa (Steve); seven dear grandchildren: Tyler, Nicholas, Alexandra, John Michael, Mary, Seth and Ava; five cherished great-grandchildren: Tristan, Robert, Harper, Charlie, and Damien; and one surviving sister: Alice Gabriel. He was preceded in death by his two brothers: John and Vincent Arlauskas. He was a brilliant man with a passion for family, education, hunting, and the great outdoors. He was a veteran and a retiree of NASA. He was the go-to man for any and all questions, and he will be dearly missed. Services and interment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation P.O. Box 515 Northampton, Massachusetts 01061-0515. Online condolences may be sent to

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
