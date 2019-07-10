Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph B. Cooper. View Sign Service Information Gonce Funeral Service Pa 4001 Ritchie Highway Brooklyn , MD 21225 (410)-789-1800 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Gonce Funeral Service Pa 4001 Ritchie Highway Brooklyn , MD 21225 View Map Service 6:00 PM Gonce Funeral Service Pa 4001 Ritchie Highway Brooklyn , MD 21225 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Joe" Benjamin Cooper, Jr. passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Saturday. Born on July 20, 1920 in Baltimore, Joe was a family man known for his sharp wit and good humor.During the Second World War, Joe served as a radio operator on B-24 bombers in the Pacific with the U.S. Army Air Corps. Following his service, Joe married Mary Fabula of Brooklyn Park and raised six children. He was a machinist at Crown, Cork & Seal in Baltimore for more than thirty years, a longtime member of the Roland Terrence Democratic Club, and a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima. Joe was a history buff, who spent many a days sitting by his bay window tackling cross-word puzzles. He loved traveling out West, having made over forty trips to California to visit his children. Joe enjoyed being outside, whether for camping or trying his hand at growing tomatoes. He is survived by his wife of seventy-one years; five of his six children: Barbara (Danny), Linda (John), Paul, John, and Mary (Randy); eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Phillip. Family requests relatives and friends visit the family owned Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Highway on Thursday from 4 to 6 PM. Service will begin at 6 PM. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Rose of Lima Church.

