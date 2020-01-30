Joseph C. Batchison, Jr. of Gambrills, Maryland passed away on December 2, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center where he lost his brutal battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. He was 68 Years old. Mr. Batchison was born in Cheverly, Maryland and graduated from Northwestern Senior High in Adelphi, MD. He retired from Siemens Building Technologies after completing 25 years of service. He is survived by Janet, his wife of over 50 years, a son, Joseph C. Batchison III of Pasadena, a daughter Jennifer Batchison of Gambrills, four grandchildren Morgan Santos, Joseph Tyler Batchison, Page Fleming, Pierson Smith, and two great-grandchildren, Kayden and Kamden. Mr. Batchison loved spending time with his wife, family and friends at their second home in Great Cacapon, West Virginia. He enjoyed hunting, cutting grass and wood for their fireplace, and reading. He loved teaching history as well as current events, to his grandchildren. Mr. Batchison also enjoyed attending sporting events for his grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held in the future.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020