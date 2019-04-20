Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Casey. View Sign

Joseph John Casey, 87, of Berlin, Md., formally of Bowie, Md., passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2019. After graduating High school in Wilkes Barre, Joe joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Later he worked at IBM for over 34 years, retiring in 1992. During that time, he worked at Goddard Space Flight Center as part of the first lunar landing. Joe was an avid piano player who loved playing for his family and friends while they sang. In his free time, he enjoyed running, bowling, golf, and tap dance. As a father, Joe was a youth sports coach with the Bowie Boys and Girls Club, active in his community church as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an enthusiastic sports fan and enjoyed watching soccer, baseball and football. He was predeceased by his first wife Loretta Claire Nealis Casey of Wilkes Barre, PA; mother, Anna Veronica Coulter Casey; father, Joseph John Casey Sr. of Sugar Notch, PA; brother, Arthur Bernard Casey of New Fairfield, CT and sister, Mary Teresa Casey of Sugar Notch, PA. He is survived by his second wife, Gertrude Leshko Casey; children, Joseph Patrick (Sylvia), Shelia Casey Bieler (Jay) and Gavin Michael (Diane); grandchildren, Matthew and Daniel Bieler, Faelyn and Keagan Casey. Joe is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Joe will be laid to rest May 3, 2019 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville Maryland. A Celebration of Life will follow at Doswell Hall, Knights of Columbus in Bowie from 1:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the National Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 824401, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4401.

Joseph John Casey, 87, of Berlin, Md., formally of Bowie, Md., passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2019. After graduating High school in Wilkes Barre, Joe joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Later he worked at IBM for over 34 years, retiring in 1992. During that time, he worked at Goddard Space Flight Center as part of the first lunar landing. Joe was an avid piano player who loved playing for his family and friends while they sang. In his free time, he enjoyed running, bowling, golf, and tap dance. As a father, Joe was a youth sports coach with the Bowie Boys and Girls Club, active in his community church as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an enthusiastic sports fan and enjoyed watching soccer, baseball and football. He was predeceased by his first wife Loretta Claire Nealis Casey of Wilkes Barre, PA; mother, Anna Veronica Coulter Casey; father, Joseph John Casey Sr. of Sugar Notch, PA; brother, Arthur Bernard Casey of New Fairfield, CT and sister, Mary Teresa Casey of Sugar Notch, PA. He is survived by his second wife, Gertrude Leshko Casey; children, Joseph Patrick (Sylvia), Shelia Casey Bieler (Jay) and Gavin Michael (Diane); grandchildren, Matthew and Daniel Bieler, Faelyn and Keagan Casey. Joe is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Joe will be laid to rest May 3, 2019 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville Maryland. A Celebration of Life will follow at Doswell Hall, Knights of Columbus in Bowie from 1:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the National Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 824401, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4401. Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close