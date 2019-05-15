Joseph W. Clemmons "Joe", 93, a resident of Riva, MD for forty years and previously of New Carrollton, MD, died on Sunday, May 12 at his home after a ten year struggle with dementia. Born on December 17, 1925 in Washington, DC to the late John B. and Lena L. Clemmons, Joe graduated from high school and worked as a clerical administrator with the National Security Agency and the Department of Defense. He was a Mason and a Shriner and enjoyed oil painting and gardening in his spare time. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Jo Clemmons and his brother, John Clemmons. Joe is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary H. Clemmons; his daughter Deborah Studley of Marshall, VA and his grandchildren, James and Heather Studley. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.

