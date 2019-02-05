Joseph Francis Cunnane, IV passed away suddenly after a battle with addiction. Joey is survived by his beloved Mother, Kathy Cunnane-Dodge; his devoted Fathers, Joseph Cunnane III and Kenneth Dodge; his loving sisters Courtney Melanson (husband Brent), Shannon McSkimming (husband Andrew), and Betsy Johnson (husband Alonzo). He is also survived by Stepmother, Mary Beth Cunnane and her children, Courtney, Emily, and Rebecca; nephews and niece, Chase, Grady, Maxwell, and Alana; and half siblings, Tim, Kim and Shawn. Joey is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and their families and friends. Joey was born and raised in Crofton/Davidsonville, MD. He graduated from Arundel High School in 2007 and earned a B.A in Kinesiology from Arizona State University in 2012. He then went on to pursue a career in retail sales and personal training. As a child, Joey loved and played sports, primarily baseball and basketball. Baseball was his true love, having played on little league, county teams, and Arundel High School's 2006 state championship team. Joey was an avid Ravens, Orioles, Terps, and Sundevils fan. After a few years and many attempts at recovery, Joey relocated to Florida in constant pursuit of his ever elusive sobriety. He was an avid gym rat, always pushing and striving to remain physically fit and healthy. His family and friends would describe him as the guy who would do anything for anybody. He had a tender heart, an infectious laugh and smile, and larger than life personality. He always held his family and friends in the highest regard."Our hearts are saddened, but his spirit and cherished memories will live on. A beautiful soul is never forgotten."Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. at which time funeral services will be held. Cremation services to follow.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Joey Cunnane to Samaritan House: https://www.samaritanhouseannapolis.org/giving.
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019