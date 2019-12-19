The Capital Gazette

Joseph Danna (1945 - 2019)
Obituary
Joseph Angelo Danna, 74, died on Monday, December 16 after a long battle with mantle cell lymphoma. Born on January 25, 1945 in Washington, DC to the late Philip and Anna Walli Danna, Joe graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1965. He owned and operated Danna and Sons, a home construction business, for most of his life. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed golfing, crabbing and watching the Redskins. He is survived by his sons, Joseph A. Danna, Jr and wife, Lisa of Gambrills, MD and Jay Danna of Edgewater, MD; his grandsons, Shawn and wife, Cheray and Joseph A. Danna, III; his former wife, Jaclyn Danna; four great-grandchildren, Kylah, Hudson, Gryffin and Callie; a nephew, Frank Danna of Davidsonville and a niece, Julie Blucher of Laurel. Joe was preceded in death by brothers, Philip J. and Frank S. Danna. Friends are invited to celebrate Joe's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Friday, December 20 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Davidsonville, MD. Contributions may be made to or Hospice of the Chesapeake. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
