The Capital Gazette

Joseph DeCesaris (1957 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Dee &
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
St Mary of the Assumption
14908 Main St
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph Anthony DeCesaris passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on February 27, 2020, of complications due to Young-Onset Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on September 7, 1957 and was a lifelong resident of Prince George's and Anne Arundel Counties. Joe was a devoted Catholic, lifelong entrepreneur, talented cook and builder, amazing family man, and the best "Poppi" in the world. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Donna; his children and grandchildren: Jenna (DeCesaris) and Neil Butler and their sons Haviland, Reid, and Lawson; Geaton A. DeCesaris III; Elisa (DeCesaris) and Riley Konara and their son Renoen; and Juliana (DeCesaris) and Michael Johnson and their daughter Charlie; brothers Marco (Jackie) and Hugo (Julie); sisters Ida (Paul), Maria (Nick), Betty (Tom), Lisa (Nello), Deborah (Cameron), and sister-in-law JoAnn; and 75 nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, including his 7 godchildren. Joe was predeceased by his brother Geaton Jr., and his parents Sonny and Betty. Friends are invited to celebrate Joe's life on Monday, March 2 from 4 to 7pm at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered there on Tuesday, March 3 at 10am, followed by Interment at Lakemont Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to YES! Inc (Young-Onset Dementia Education and Support) at 12472 SE Plandome Drive, Hobe Sound, Florida 33455. An online guestbook is available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.