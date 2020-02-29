Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Mary of the Assumption 14908 Main St Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Upper Marlboro , MD View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Upper Marlboro , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Anthony DeCesaris passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on February 27, 2020, of complications due to Young-Onset Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on September 7, 1957 and was a lifelong resident of Prince George's and Anne Arundel Counties. Joe was a devoted Catholic, lifelong entrepreneur, talented cook and builder, amazing family man, and the best "Poppi" in the world. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Donna; his children and grandchildren: Jenna (DeCesaris) and Neil Butler and their sons Haviland, Reid, and Lawson; Geaton A. DeCesaris III; Elisa (DeCesaris) and Riley Konara and their son Renoen; and Juliana (DeCesaris) and Michael Johnson and their daughter Charlie; brothers Marco (Jackie) and Hugo (Julie); sisters Ida (Paul), Maria (Nick), Betty (Tom), Lisa (Nello), Deborah (Cameron), and sister-in-law JoAnn; and 75 nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, including his 7 godchildren. Joe was predeceased by his brother Geaton Jr., and his parents Sonny and Betty. Friends are invited to celebrate Joe's life on Monday, March 2 from 4 to 7pm at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered there on Tuesday, March 3 at 10am, followed by Interment at Lakemont Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to YES! Inc (Young-Onset Dementia Education and Support) at 12472 SE Plandome Drive, Hobe Sound, Florida 33455. An online guestbook is available at: Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

