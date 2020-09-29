Joseph Anthony DiSciorio, III, "Joey" passed away at the age of 24 on September 23, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born on a sunny Sunday on November 5, 1995 in Annapolis, MD to Robin S. and Joseph A. DiSciorio, Jr., Joey spent his whole life in the community of Blackwalnut Cove. He graduated from Annapolis High School in 2013 and earned his Associates' Degree from Anne Arundel Community College in 2018. As a Park Ranger at Downs Park and as manager of the ice rink in Quiet Waters Park, Joey loved the outdoors, animals and nature. He was an exceptional athlete and excelled at both ice hockey and lacrosse. He became a motorcycle enthusiast, loving the ride and working on his bikes and recently, he developed a budding interest in aviation. Through his compassion, humor and generosity he had a profound impact on every person he met young and old. He was and always will be a sparkling light in our lives. He loved his girlfriend, his pets and family, and they all adored and loved him. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Joey is survived by his sister, Lt. Sara M. DiSciorio USN of Atsugi, Japan and his grandmother Mary Sharp of Mullica Hill, NJ. Friends are invited to celebrate Joey's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD on Thursday, October 1 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations, in Joey's name, be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 891 Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com