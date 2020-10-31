Joseph Frank Drexler Jr. of Pasadena, MD, at the age of 81 passed on to his heavenly home on Monday, Oct 19th, 2020. He is survived by Mary Lawrence, his sister, his children Donna Drexler, Michael Drexler and Sharon (Sherry) Ihde. He was predeceased in death by two of his other children Lynn and Sonny Drexler and his sister Patricia Frankton. Joe also left behind 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Joe was born in South Baltimore, MD on Sept 5th, 1939. He worked as a grocery manager at several well known grocery stores in Pasadena. When not working, a day wouldn't go by you wouldn't hear him listening to his oldies but goodies station. Working in the yard, going to and watching the Orioles, Colts & Ravens and going to the local Moose with friends were some of his favorite things to do. Once retire, he had more time to spend with his children and grandchildren. Joe kept busy going to local concerts, spending time going with a buddy to the horse races and hanging out with friends at local restaurants, sometimes having his favorite, "crab cakes". No one would deny that Joe was loved my many. He always had a smile on his face that could light up a room.There are so many wonderful memories family and friends have of Joe, (Joe D), (Poppy Joe) and it is these memories he would want you to look back on and smile. He was deeply loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life service will be held at St. John's Grace United Church of Christ, located at 1000 S. Rolling Rd. Catonsville, MD 21228. Date and time of a Celebration of Life Service will be announced in the near future. 410-744-5700. In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation could be given in Joe Drexler's name to American Bladder Cancer Society: 12 Flansburg Ave, Dalton, MA 01226 (413) 684-2344 or Hospice of the Chesapeake: John & Cathy Belcher Campus: 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122.



