Joseph Frederick Smith, known to family and friends as "Joe, JFred, or Freddie," passed away on April 22, 2020, in Annapolis, Maryland. He was born on July 18, 1945, in Baltimore. He was raised in Annapolis and attended Wiley H. Bates High School for his freshman and partial sophomore years. He spent his youthful summers working at a hotdog stand at the family-owned Carr's Beach. In 1963, he graduated from St. Emma Military Academy in Powhatan, Virginia. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF). During his service, he lived in Alaska, Arizona, California, and Germany. He proudly served in the USAF for 23 years and retired at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Joseph touched everyone who knew him. He will be remembered for his wisdom, sense of humor, kindness, compassion, positivity, and his pulled pork barbeque. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing solitaire, going to musicals, reading and watching the news, completing crossword puzzles, shopping on Amazon, and watching sports-especially "his son" Tiger Woods and his unfailing belief in and love for tennis G.O.A.T. Serena Williams. He also did not meet a television drama that he did not love. Joseph is survived by daughters Lea L. Smith, Tonia S. Awoniyi (Oladele "Dele"), and Kytia S. Smith; brother Arden N. Smith; sisters Frances S. Goins and Sherry L. Graham; grandson Trevor J. Queen; granddaughters Harmoni R. Johnson and Grace O. Awoniyi; and special friends Arthur "Tall Man" Hall, Richard "Eagle" Johnson, Linda Kent, Michael "Little Buck" McFarland, Barbara A. Offer, Joseph Parker, and Linda F. Smith. He will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. He is predeceased by his wife Elsie Smith; son Kevin E. Steele; and parents Frederick R. and Grace E. Smith. A memorial service will be held at a later time at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joseph's honor to the Air Force Association at 1501 Lee Highway; Arlington, Virginia 22209
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020