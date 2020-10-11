Joseph Gehr Johns, Jr. of Grasonville, MD passed away on April 29, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center of Easton. He was 82. Born on July 27, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph G. and Emma Trice Johns. He went to schools in Frederick, New Mexico and graduated from High School in Towson in 1955. While working two jobs, he attended the University of Baltimore, graduating in 1970. He served in the National Guard becoming the youngest 1st Sergeant at the time. During the 1960's and early 70's, Joe lived with his family on a farm in Jerretsville raising Black Angus cattle. He was a member of the American Angus Association. After selling the farm, he and his family moved to Severna Park. Joe worked for the Maryland Environmental Service as head of the finance department. After moving to the Eastern Shore, he worked for Tidewater Publishing Corporation as Vice President of Finances. After the death of the Corporation President and owner, Arthur Kudner, Joe became President of the Corporation until it was sold. Joe loved football in the fall and winter and boating, crabbing and fishing in the summer. In 1995 he received his private pilot's license. He was also an active member of Kent Island Elks Lodge 2576 until his stroke in 2011. In his later years, he loved to sit on his sunporch and gaze at the Chester River. Joe is survived by his wife of 37 years, Paulette Johns, daughters Elizabeth A. MacDonald and Mary S. Shields, and a son Joseph G. Johns, III, 5 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He also leaves behind 2 brothers, William McDonnell and Greg Johns. Joe was predeceased by a brother, Michael Johns. A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 2PM at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD. Where family and friends may visit an hour before 1PM to 2PM. A private interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD.



