Sergeant Major Joseph Greco, U.S. Army, Retired was born December 1, 1933 in Lodi, NJ to the late Frank and Mary Greco. Mr. Greco enjoyed two 30 year careers in which he served his country and community. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 30 years, where he traveled the world, served in the U.S. Army Field Band for many years, and was awarded the Legion of Merit award before retiring at the rank of Sergeant Major. Following his military career Mr. Greco went on to work as a teller at Glen Burnie Mutual Savings Bank for 33 years, where he was known for giving candy to all and for his encyclopedic memory of bank records. Mr. Greco was a resident of Glen Burnie Park and Point Pleasant, and a parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church, formerly known as Holy Trinity . He was the Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 873, Glen Burnie Park, and a devoted supporter of the Ft. Meade E9 Association in their quest of visiting every vineyard, distillery and brewery in MD and the surrounding states. Mr. Greco was also one of the first originators of the U.S. Army Field Band Retired and Alumni Association. He was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and of Joe DiMaggio. In his free time he was a car enthusiast who's favorite customizing tools were Bondo, vinyl Pinstripes and Duct Tape. Above all else he cherished his family and time spent with them. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 63 years Elaine J. Greco, sons Gary and Graig Greco, Daughters-in-law Renee Hudecheck, and Villana Greco, brother Kenneth Greco, grandsons Brady and Anthony Greco. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Daniel Greco, and sisters Mildred Caligorone, and Pamela Mayer. Mr. Greco passed away on September 2, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. A gathering will be held 10am-11am Tuesday, September 10 in Christ the King Catholic Church Hall. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am in Christ the King Catholic Church, 7436 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Burial will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Tate Cancer Center at University of Maryland, Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. Online at: https://www.umms.org/bwmc/giving/make-a-donation-online For more information or to leave condolences visit Kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019