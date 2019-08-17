Joseph Henry "Bud" Beatty died July 29,2019 and his wife, Stella Louise Beatty died August 12,2019. They were long time residents of Glen Burnie, MD. Preceded in death by their son, Shawn, who died in 1987; they are survived by a daughter, Tuesday Beatty (Patrick Arnold ) grandsons, Pierre Jr., Zachary and Bryce Pyle, step grandchildren, Patrick Jr.(Kathy) and Stefanie(Travis) Jenkins, step great-grandchildren, Jameson, Abby and Tucker. Bud is also survived by siblings, Frank Beatty, Mary Chewning and Snooky Beatty and in-laws, Paula Beatty, Carol Beatty and Al Hartka. Stella is survived by siblings, Diane Carter (Frank) and Joseph Courtney (Janice).Also survived by a host of other devoted relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. A Memorial mass will be held at 1 pm on Thursday August 22,2019 in the Christ the King (Holy Trinity) Catholic Church 7436 B&A Blvd Glen Burnie, MD 21061. A reception will follow at the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company. In memory of Bud, please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Donations in memory of Stella may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019