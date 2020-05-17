Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Hicks, Sr., 94, of Annapolis, MD passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He is survived by eight children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A private family viewing and service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Lasting Tributes. Burial will immediately follow at Hope Memorial St. Mark's UMC Cemetery in Edgewater, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store