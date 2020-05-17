Joseph Hicks Sr.
Joseph Hicks, Sr., 94, of Annapolis, MD passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He is survived by eight children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A private family viewing and service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Lasting Tributes. Burial will immediately follow at Hope Memorial St. Mark's UMC Cemetery in Edgewater, MD.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Service
Lasting Tributes
MAY
21
Viewing
Lasting Tribute
