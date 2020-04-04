Joseph Jerome Creamer passed away on March 31, 2020. Joseph is survived by his brother James Creamer (Jacqueline) and sister Gloria Lunter. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents George and Helen Creamer. Joseph served his country in the United States Army and worked up until retirement at The Baltimore Sun Paper. Services and Interment are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to: www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020